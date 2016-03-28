Forecast: Sunny skies to return today.

Good morning.

Sunshine is expected to return for today and Tuesday with highs in the 70s.

A more active weather pattern is expected by mid week with heavy rains possible along with severe weather. As usual we will keep everyone updated.

