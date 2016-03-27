Say good morning to Hash Brown Breakfast Cups

Here at WDAM we would like to say good morning to all our viewers. Get your morning started with a burst of flavor with Tasty's Hash Brown Breakfast Cups. Here are the following ingredients you will need:

20 oz. frozen shredded hash browns, thawed

1 1/4 cup cheddar, shredded

1 tablespoon olive oil

12 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine hash browns, 1 cup of cheddar, salt, pepper, and olive oil. Divide hash brown mixture into the cups of a 12-cup muffin tin. Press the hash browns down firmly along the shape of the cups. Bake at 400°F/200°C for 20 minutes to set the cups. Crack an egg into each cup and sprinkle some salt, pepper, and the remaining cheddar on top. Bake again at 350°F/180°C for 13-15 minutes, or until the egg whites have set. After they have cooled, remove cups by running a knife along their edges. Serve with all the toppings you desire!

