Four of the tastiest Spring treats

Spring is the perfect time of year to spend time getting creative with loved ones. Between goodies, treats and everything snuggly — baking yummy treats maybe more than satisfying for those who enjoy spending times with others. So, surprise a friend, family member or a neighbor with a fresh warm pastry this week. Here are four of the tastiest spring treat recipes:

Hungry Gem's High Altitude Lemon Poppyseed Bread

Here is what you will need: 3/4 C bread flour plus 1 T, 3/4 C cake flour, 2 1/2 tsp poppy seeds, 1/2 tsp baking powder, 1 1/4 C sugar minus 1 T, 1/2 C neutral oil (ex: vegetable) plus 1 T, 1 1/2 eggs (whipped a whole egg and used half of it for the half), 3/4 C whole milk,1 tsp vanilla extract,1 tsp lemon zest, packed, 2 tsp fresh squeezed lemon juice and 1/2 tsp plus 1/8 tsp fine sea salt. Click here for instructions.

Mountain Mama Cooks' Cinnamon Swirl Brown Butter Banana Bundt Cake

Here is what you will need for the cake: 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour,1 1/8 teaspoons baking soda, 3/4 teaspoon sea salt,1 1/3 cups granulated sugar, 3 eggs,1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract,12 tablespoons unsalted butter, 6 very ripe bananas, peeled and mashed and 1/4 cup creme fraiche (or full fat sour cream or Greek yogurt). This is what you will need for the cinnamon swirl: 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, 4 tablespoons (yes, 4 tablespoons!) ground cinnamon and a pinch salt. Click here for instructions.

Hummingbird High's Dutch Baby Pancakes with Orange Sugar

Here is what you will need for the Orange Sugar: 1/3 cup sugar and 1 orange. Here is what you will need for the Dutch Baby Pancake: 3 large eggs, at room temperature, 2/3 cup whole milk, at room temperature, 2/3 cup all-purpose flour,1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract, 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon,1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg,1/8 teaspoon salt and 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces. Click here for instructions.

Dimples & Delights' Blueberry Cheesecake Morning Buns

Here is what you will need for the dough: 1 package (2 1/4 tsp) active dry yeast, 1/4 cup warm water, 2 cups buttermilk, 2/3 cup cold butter, cut into chunks, 1/4 cup sugar, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp baking soda,1 tsp baking powder and 5 cups all-purpose flour. Here is what you will need for the filing: 2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 egg at room temperature,1 tsp vanilla, 1 (12-14 ounce) jar blueberry jam and 1 pint fresh blueberries. Here is what you will need for the glaze: 1 cup powdered sugar, 2 Tb milk and 1 tsp vanilla. Click here for the instructions.

