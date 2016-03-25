VIDEO: Reward offered in Collins gas station ATM heist

Collins authorities are searching for two suspects who stole an ATM from a gas station March 25.

It was stolen from the Jr. Food-Mart in downtown Collins.

According to Collins Police Chief Joseph Ponder, a truck backed into the store, breaking the glass store front.

The truck then proceeded to knock the ATM off of its anchors. Then the suspects loaded the machine into the back of the truck, and drove off.

Crimestoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information.

If you have any information about the theft, call Collins police at 601-765-6541.

