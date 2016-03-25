VIDEO: Reward offered in Collins gas station ATM heist - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: Reward offered in Collins gas station ATM heist

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) -

Collins authorities are searching for two suspects who stole an ATM from a gas station March 25.

It was stolen from the Jr. Food-Mart in downtown Collins. 

According to Collins Police Chief Joseph Ponder, a truck backed into the store, breaking the glass store front.

The truck then proceeded to knock the ATM off of its anchors. Then the suspects loaded the machine into the back of the truck, and drove off.

Crimestoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information. 

If you have any information about the theft, call Collins police at 601-765-6541.

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

