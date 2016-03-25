Suspects arrested in Alabama for cashing counterfeit check - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Suspects arrested in Alabama for cashing counterfeit check

Photo Credit: Demopolis Police Department: Melvin Hathorn, 51 Photo Credit: Demopolis Police Department: Melvin Hathorn, 51
Photo Credit: Demopolis Police Department, 36 Photo Credit: Demopolis Police Department, 36
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Two suspects from Mississippi have been arrested in Demopolis, Alabama for cashing counterfeit checks.

According to the Demopolis Police Department, Melvin Hathorn, 51, of Bassfield, and Brandi Hawthorne, 36, of Buckautanna, were arrested for allegedly trying to cash a check from an Alabama church.

Authorities said they’ve received several calls about the suspects possibly being connected to mailbox thefts in Mississippi, but they cannot confirm it they are the suspects in those cases.

Authorities said mail has been taken from several homes in Covington County.

We spoke to a victim who said four checks were stolen from her mailbox, and one of them was cashed. She said she was informed by the Demopolis Police Department.

“I did not know that that my mail was missing until the lieutenant called me from Demopolis,” the victim said.

She said she was told by authorities that the suspects had been caught. The victim said she will keep a close eye on her mailbox in the future.

“I’ll either take it to the Post Office or take it just before the mail carrier comes,” the victim added.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly