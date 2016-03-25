Suspects arrested in Alabama for cashing counterfeit check

Two suspects from Mississippi have been arrested in Demopolis, Alabama for cashing counterfeit checks.

According to the Demopolis Police Department, Melvin Hathorn, 51, of Bassfield, and Brandi Hawthorne, 36, of Buckautanna, were arrested for allegedly trying to cash a check from an Alabama church.

Authorities said they’ve received several calls about the suspects possibly being connected to mailbox thefts in Mississippi, but they cannot confirm it they are the suspects in those cases.

Authorities said mail has been taken from several homes in Covington County.

We spoke to a victim who said four checks were stolen from her mailbox, and one of them was cashed. She said she was informed by the Demopolis Police Department.

“I did not know that that my mail was missing until the lieutenant called me from Demopolis,” the victim said.

She said she was told by authorities that the suspects had been caught. The victim said she will keep a close eye on her mailbox in the future.

“I’ll either take it to the Post Office or take it just before the mail carrier comes,” the victim added.

