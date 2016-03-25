Forecast: Great day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good morning and happy Friday!

Today is going to be sunny with highs around 70.

Mostly clear and cooler tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Partly cloudy Saturday with a slight chance for a shower but shower and thunderstorms increase Saturday night into Sunday.

Drier weather returns for Monday and Tuesday.

Have a safe and happy Easter weekend!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather