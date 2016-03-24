Water and sewer to increase in Laurel

Water and sewer rates will increase for Laurel residents.

At the last city council meeting, council members unanimously voted to increase the rates by 87 cents.

The rates will increase by 35 cents for water and 52 cents for sewer.

The new rates will go into effect on April 1.

City leaders said the increase was necessary because of all of the construction that needs to be completed in the city.

