Local residents protest in Alabama against MS State Flag

A group of protesters from the Pine Belt braved the rain Thursday when they packed a bus and headed to Birmingham, Alabama, to protest against the Mississippi state flag.

The group is called One Flag For All, and they drove to the headquarters of the Southeastern Conference to encourage them to not sponsor or host any events in Mississippi until the confederate emblem is removed from the state flag.

One protester told WDAM 7 News that the flag has long been a symbol of racism and hatred.

The protester said the flag should represent all the people of the Magnolia State.

We reached out to the SEC to get its response to the protesters.

The following is a statement from Commissioner Greg Sankey:

“I have previously expressed support for the calls made to remove the prominent displays of the Confederate battle flag, but depriving student-athletes of the opportunity to compete for their universities is not an acceptable strategy to address this concern. I have applauded the change made in South Carolina last summer, and I support the leadership provided by our universities on this issue. We must provide our student-athletes an opportunity to learn and compete in an environment that is welcoming to all races, creeds and colors.”

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.