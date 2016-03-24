Lamar County Supervisors pass land application ordinance

The Lamar County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to pass an ordinance limiting the size of any sewer land application systems Thursday.

The board agreed to limiting the systems to 55 acres max.

The ordinance also addresses permit requirements as well as site management guidelines.

The ordinance was proposed on March 7.

This ordinance comes on the heels of continued discussion over the proposed 3,000 acre waste water treatment system that the city of Hattiesburg is planning to build in the county.

The largest spray field in the county is currently 51 acres, located in the Bellevue area, which will service Canebrake when it’s completed.

