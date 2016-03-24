Forrest County Sheriff's Department settles with ex-employee

Trial began Monday in federal court for a former Forrest County Sheriff’s Department employee who was allegedly fired as a result of her testimony in the Ware vs. DuPree election trial.

Forrest County Sheriff Billy McGee, right, and Chief Deputy Charles Bolton, left, leave the United States District Court William M. Colmer Federal Building in Hattiesburg Monday evening after the first day of a trial. /Photo Credit: WDAM

Top-ranking Forrest Co. Sheriff's Dept. officials on trial in federal court

A settlement has been reached in a federal trial that involved top-ranking officials. Photo Credit: WDAM

A federal trial for a former Forrest County Sheriff’s Department employee who was allegedly fired as a result of her testimony in the Ware vs. DuPree election trial has ended in a settlement.

The defendants settled with their former employee Rhonda D. Lott in court for $300,000.

The settlement is an agreement that the county and defendants deny all accountability in the suit. The county's insurance, MSAIT, is responsible for the $300,000.

"I feel like justice has been served," said Lott.

Lott's lawyers requested that she not have to sign a confidentiality agreement in the settlement.

"There is too much that still continues to happen and has happened that the public needs to know," said Lott.

Daniel Waide, Lott's lawyer said that he was pleased with the agreement.

"There was nothing else to prove at this point," said Waide. "We proved what we wanted to prove."

Lott testified in Forrest County Circuit Court in July 2013, and her testimony implicated high ranking Forrest County Sheriff’s Department officials, including Chief Deputy Charles Bolton.

"The truth is supposed to set you free, but in this case the truth cost me everything," said Lott. "I am trying to move on with my life one day at a time."

Bolton and McGee were not available for comment.

