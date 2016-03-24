Forecast: A few severe thunderstorms possible today.

Good morning.

A cold front will approach the Pine Belt this afternoon and there will be a chance for some of the thunderstorms to become severe with large hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Please make sure to keep your weather radios on and we will watch the situation closely.

The front should exit the area later this evening and the threat for severe weather will end.

Much better weather is on tap for Friday and Saturday.

