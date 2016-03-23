Looking ahead to Easter's Forecast

As of Wednesday at 4 p.m., you may want to have a back-up plan for that Easter egg hunt. There will be a 40 percent chance of showers & storms. But we’re not looking for it to be an all-day washout. Highs will be in the upper 70s across the Pine Belt. Sunrise will be at 6:52 a.m.

Diving deeper into the forecast, one of the biggest problems is model differences.

On Tuesday, both the GFS & the Euro had the low moving north of us though northern Mississippi. That scenario would put us at a greater risk for heavy rain and possibly severe weather.

Photo credit: COD / NEXLAB

On Wednesday, both the GFS & the Euro keep the low In the Gulf of Mexico and track it just offshore. If this occurs, it would be less rainy and kill any chances of severe weather. One thing to note is that this scenario has only shown up in the 2-3 runs. Whereas, the other scenario has been the predominate forecast from the models over the past several days.

Photo credit: COD / NEXLAB

The bottom line, we do expect a chance of rain on Easter. Whether or not, we see heavy rain and strong storms remains undetermined so stay tuned over the next few days for the latest.

