Looking ahead to Easter's Forecast

By Patrick Bigbie, Meteorologist
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

As of Wednesday at 4 p.m., you may want to have a back-up plan for that Easter egg hunt. There will be a 40 percent chance of showers & storms. But we’re not looking for it to be an all-day washout. Highs will be in the upper 70s across the Pine Belt. Sunrise will be at 6:52 a.m.

Diving deeper into the forecast, one of the biggest problems is model differences.

On Tuesday, both the GFS & the Euro had the low moving north of us though northern Mississippi. That scenario would put us at a greater risk for heavy rain and possibly severe weather.

On Wednesday, both the GFS & the Euro keep the low In the Gulf of Mexico and track it just offshore. If this occurs, it would be less rainy and kill any chances of severe weather. One thing to note is that this scenario has only shown up in the 2-3 runs. Whereas, the other scenario has been the predominate forecast from the models over the past several days.

The bottom line, we do expect a chance of rain on Easter. Whether or not, we see heavy rain and strong storms remains undetermined so stay tuned over the next few days for the latest.

    Administrators at Oak Grove Upper Elementary school are putting a nearly $100,000 grant to good use. The grant, from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation, is helping students enhance their day-to-day learning, while working to be more fit. "Well, we received $98,986 and that was to enhance our garden that we've already started and our barn which is going to be an outdoor classroom," said Oak Grove Upper Elementary School Principal Heather Rola...
    With all the destruction left behind from Hurricanes this season, homeowners may be wondering if their insurance rates are going up. 

    The University of Southern Mississippi cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's "The Phantom of the Opera" will have some extra help from a Broadway veteran before their upcoming opening.  Jennifer Hope Wills, who spent almost four years playing Christine from "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway, will be in Hattiesburg working with the cast at Southern Miss, according to a USM press release. The opening for USM's production is set for Oct. 26-29 and Nov. 2-4 at ...
