Forecast: A mostly cloudy and breezy day is expected in the Pine Belt.

Expect a mostly cloudy and breezy day with highs in the mid 70s.

There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm after midnight with lows in the 60s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday. Some of the storms could be severe and we will continue to monitor the situation.

