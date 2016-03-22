Four puppies rescued from abandoned home in Jones County

Four puppies were rescued over the weekend by the Southern Cross Animal Rescue in Jones County after being left alone in a mobile home.

Shelter workers said the dogs were in a trailer park off Highway 84 West in Jones County.

The mobile home is the same home where two dogs, Justice and Peace, had to be rescued back in January, shelter workers said.

Rebecca Lynn Blackledge was charged in that case, but her court date has not been set. Officials with the shelter said Blackledge is the owner’s sister.

The puppies are now in custody of the shelter and are being treated for intestinal worms and skins issues, officials said.

