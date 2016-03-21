Forecast: Very nice day expected in the Pine Belt.

Good Monday morning!

A very nice day is expected in the Pine Belt today with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s.

Clear and chilly weather is on tap with a little patchy frost possible in some areas. Low tonight are expected to be in the mid 30s.

Sunny and a little warmer on Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s.

Next chance for appears to be on Thursday.

