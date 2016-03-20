Welcome Pope Francis to Instagram

Pope Francis has finally made his way to Instagram Saturday with more than one million followers.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio also known as, @FRANCISCUS on Instagram, uses a simple quote in his newly social media bio space.

“I want to walk with you along the way of God’s mercy and tenderness.”

Outside of recognizing the internet as “a gift from God.” He gained more than 40,200 likes in two hours, according to Bustle.com

His first photo showcases him kneeling down in prayer above a caption asking his followers to "Pray for me" in nine different languages.

“Instagram will help recount the Papacy through images, to enable all those who wish to accompany and know more about Pope Francis’ pontificate to encounter his gestures of tenderness and mercy”, said Msgr. Dario E. Viganò, prefect of the Secretariat for Communications of the Vatican.

Interested in following Papa Pope on Instagram? Click here to be redirected to his page.

