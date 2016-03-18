Wiggins man battling same cancer as siblings passes away

One of three Stone County siblings who were all diagnosed with the same form of cancer has died.

Darrel Hickman and his younger brother and sisters were all diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Hickman recently passed away as after suffering an infection, a family friend said.

Doctors thought his cancer was in remission, but Hickman was sickened again in October and never fully recovered.

He got married the day after Christmas.

His funeral was held on Monday.

