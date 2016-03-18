Senate bill that could change how Hattiesburg grows now in House committee

A Mississippi Senate bill that would require cities to include residents in annexation plans is now in the House and on a deadline.

Lamar County Rep. Brad Touchstone said Sen. John Polk's bill is now in the House County Affairs Committee. That committee is headed by Forrest County Rep. Larry Byrd.

Touchstone said Byrd has until Tuesday to bring Senate Bill 2198 up for a vote or the bill dies.

The bill would require municipalities to turn over rights to "zoning, subdivision or alcohol regulations to the board of supervisors of the county in which the territory to be annexed is located if a certain number of people residing in the territory are not included in the proposed annexation."

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.