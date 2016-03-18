Jones County 'Memory Expert' advances to national finals

The past few days have been a whirlwind for Addyson Blankenship.

The novice “Memory Expert” is one of 16 national finalists setting sail for the Bahamas in May to participate in the first National Memory Mastery competition.

The 11-year-old was preparing in early March for the first round of the nationwide competition. Addyson’s video submission had enough votes to get her a spot on board the Classical Conversations Capstone Cruise.

Jones County Girl Competing in National Memory Contest

Addyson’s mother, Reginia Blakenship, said Addyson could not be more excited about the opportunity.

“She’s just beside herself,” Reginia Blakenship said. “She’s been working for the past three years on this memory work.”

The Laurel native is part of the Classical Conversations homeschooling group. She spends her days with repetition, committing her studies to memory with songs, sign language and movement.

“She could have slacked off at any point and she wouldn’t be where she is now,” Reginia Blakenship said.

The Blakenship family said they appreciate the support of everyone in the community.

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved.