Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely in the area today with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

A cold front will push through the Pine Belt Saturday and hopefully by the afternoon all the rain will be over with.

Much cooler and drier air arrives Saturday night into Monday.

A light frost is possible early Monday morning.

