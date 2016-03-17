Good Samaritan needs help with delivery truck repairs

This is a press release from the Good Samaritan Center.

The Good Samaritan Center needs help with a huge truck repair. At the end of January, the Center’s ONLY Donation Pick-up Truck broke down and had to be towed for repairs. The repairs ended up being major – the engine would have to be rebuilt to the tune of over $13,500. Most of which is the cost of parts.

The Center is asking for the community’s help to help raise funds to get the truck back out on the road and picking up donations and food for their pantries that serve over 350 individuals per month and soup kitchen serving over 400 per week.

Case manager, Beverly Odom says “our pantry is bare. We rely on the big Good Sam truck to bring down food from the MS Food Network each week to aid in feeding families in need of a helping hand. With the truck down for engine repairs, we have had no way to get this extra food for help.”

Laurel’s own Chief of Police, Tyrone Stewart, has even pledged to get the truck back out on the road. “I drive by and visit Good Sam’s Soup Kitchen. I see how many people they help everyday. Everyday, this group makes a huge difference in our community by feeding people in need. Let’s all come together and make a difference for Good Sam and get their truck rolling.”

Donations can be made to the truck fund here. In addition to the website, a concerned employee created a GoFundMe page to help with donations.

The Good Samaritan Center is a non-profit social service agency with locations in Jackson and Laurel. The Center’s mission is to assist families and individuals in emergency situations. Good Samaritan’s Laurel location also houses the Good Samaritan Soup Kitchen, Jones Counties only soup kitchen.

