Suspect charged after Hattiesburg hit-and-run

A hit-and-run suspect is in custody after leading Hattiesburg Police on a high speed chase Thursday afternoon.

Gentry Helton, 27 of Hattiesburg was charged with felony eluding police.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the suspect hit a car on Highway 49 and Eddy Street, and then fled the scene, leading HPD officers on a high speed chase down Highway 49.

HPD took the suspect into custody on the service road in front of the Shrimp Basket restaurant across from the University of Southern Mississippi campus.

