Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

Good morning.

There is a slight risk for a few strong to possibly severe storms in portions of the Pine Belt this afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely again Friday as well but a strong cold front is expected to push through the area followed by much cooler and drier air for much of the weekend.

