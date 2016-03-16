Residents urged to stay off closed roads in Jones Co. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Residents urged to stay off closed roads in Jones Co.

Photo Credit: WDAM Residents urged to stay off closed roads in Jones County. Photo Credit: WDAM Residents urged to stay off closed roads in Jones County.
JONES COUNTY, MS -

Many roads in Jones County are still closed due to flood damage, so officials are urging people to stay off those roads. With more rain expected in the next few days, some areas could take another hit.

 Jones County Emergency Management Director Marda Tullos said the roads are very dangerous. She said six of them are currently closed including Jeff Coat Road, Blackwell Loop, Hoskins Creek, 1200 block of Moselle Road, Iris Drive and Turtle Bluff Road. 

 “We have like 30 with minor damage and 20 with major damage,” Tullos said.

Emergency Officials are monitoring the next weather system to see how much rain is expected.

“We should receive a half inch to an inch of rain,” Tullos said.

Officials have assessed all the damage to homes and roads to see if Jones County will be declared a disaster area.

“That’s what we’re hoping for to help everyone to help the community also with the road damage,” Tullos said.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

