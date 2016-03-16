Latest river flooding across the Pine Belt

Here is the latest on the river flooding across the Pine Belt.

Most of the rivers are below major flood stage. There are a few exceptions, which are listed below.

The Leaf River at McClain should go below MAJOR flood stage later this evening. It should go below flood stage in the middle of next week.

The Pearl River will remain at moderate to minor flood stage through Monday for all of the cities it flows through. It will remain elevated through next week.

The Tallahala Creek is forecasted to go below flood stage in both Laurel and Runnelstown on Thursday.

The Chickasawhay River is forecasted to go below flood stage in Waynesboro late Thursday.

While we are forecasting more rain Thursday through Saturday, we do not expect enough to fall to impact the rivers or cause more flooding.

For more information on the rivers near your location, head over the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.

