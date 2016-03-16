Forecast: Mostly dry today but rain chances increase for Thursday.

A weak cool front will usher in some slightly drier air today into the Pine Belt. This will limit the chance for much if any rain.

Highs today will be around 80.

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday through Saturday.

Cooler weather also arrives this weekend .

Dry weather is forecast to return Sunday through Tuesday.

