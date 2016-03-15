Wayne County authorities to increase safety checkpoints

Photo Credit WDAM: Wayne County authorities use safety checkpoints in fight against drugs

After making one of Mississippi’s largest cocaine busts, Wayne County authorities are convinced that safety checkpoints are helping in their fight against drugs.

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley invited WDAM7 along as they set up a safety checkpoint Tuesday. He said residents should expect to see them just about every day.

“We're working for the people of Wayne County making this a safe and better place,” Ashley said.

Ashley said they have made 12 arrests in the last few days during safety checkpoints.

“My heart is here to clean the drugs up in Wayne County,” Ashley said.

He said interrupting that major cocaine bust has be one of his proudest moments as sheriff of Wayne County.

