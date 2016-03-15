Forecast: Sunny and warm weather is forecast for today.

Good morning!

Sunny and warm today with highs mainly in the mid 80s.

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

20% chance for shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday and Friday but cooler and drier air arrives for the weekend.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather