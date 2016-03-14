Pine Belt recovers from floods, disaster recovery groups offer help

Emergency officials are getting a clearer picture of the damage left by recent flooding, and disaster recovery groups are creating plans to help those in need.

"There are some mobile homes out there that I did this morning that had two feet of water in them, and they lost everything they had in there," said Glen Moore, Forrest County Emergency Management director. "A mobile home, structurally, is not as sound as a residence, so where two feet of water may not be completely devastating inside of a home, in a mobile home it is. There's definitely some sad situations out there. There's some homes that had six feet of water in them."

Moore said if residents live in Forrest County and still need to have damage assessed, they should call the emergency management office at (601) 544-5911. he said his office is trying to collect damage reports as quickly as possible, so they can be sent to MEMA and FEMA as quickly as possible.

While Moore and other emergency management officials are still conducting damage assessments, disaster recovery groups like the Red Cross, Volunteer Hattiesburg and The United Way are already working to help those with damage.

"There's a lot to be done, so we're definitely looking for local volunteers to stand up and rise up and help their local community," said Elizabeth Winton with Volunteer Hattiesburg.

The United Way has already started a donation campaign called The United Way Flood Recovery and Response Fund.

"People can donate, and the money will go directly to anyone affect by the flood here in Forrest, Lamar, Perry and Marion County," said Tracie Fowler, president and CEO of The United Way of Southeast Mississippi. "All of the money will be local and none of it will be used for any type of administrative. It will all go directly to individuals affected by the flood."

