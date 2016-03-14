Laurel residents angry after flood damages their homes - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Laurel residents angry after flood damages their homes

Photo Credit: WDAM Photo Credit: WDAM
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Center Avenue in Laurel was one of the hardest hit areas from the recent flooding in the Pine Belt.

Many residents had to be rescued by boat from their home to escape the rising water.

Anthony Hudson said water damaged the inside of his home. Now he is angry with city officials because he said this is a persistent problem.

“We have went through four floods since 2000 in my home," Hudson said.

Hudson said city officials need to do more to help the residents in the area.

“They have let our houses flood, flood, flood year after year,” Hudson said.

Marian Allen also lives on Center Avenue, but she said it is time for residents to relocate from that area.

"Buy us out because there are federal and state funds available to purchase our homes to make it green space,” Allen said.

Mayor Johnny Magee said he hopes that a buying will be an option for the people in the area.

“It would be great for FEMA to buy people out and relocate them somewhere else, that’s what we’re hoping for," Magee said.

Hudson said if something is not done, he is threatening to take legal action.

“I'm in the house right now typing up a lawsuit against the city of Laurel and the core of engineers of the state of Mississippi because they knew this has been happening for the last 20 years,” Hudson said.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly