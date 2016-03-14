Local shelter rescues more than 30 animals in weekend floods

A local animal shelter acted as an emergency shelter for animals lost or displaced during the severe weather outbreak over the weekend.

Southern Pines Animal Shelter made a safe home for more than 30 animals in the area. According to Southern Pines Director Ginny Sims, many of the animals were brought to the shelter by evacuees who had to stay in an emergency shelter and had no place to keep their pets.

The shelter is the point of contact for rescues and assistance during extreme weather conditions.

As the flood waters rose and residents evacuated, shelter staff and 10 volunteers also responded to immediate rescues all hours of the night Friday and Saturday. Sims said the team rescued several animals right outside the city limits by Pep’s Point, as well as in downtown Hattiesburg.

MOBILE USERS: VIEW SLIDESHOW HERE.

“We expect to see an increase with displaced animals (in the coming weeks),” Sims said. “We have been very lucky to have great partnerships and assistance of the Humane Society of the United States because they are planning to transport other animals to another place and find a new home, while we have more displaced animals coming in.”

While the shelter takes care of these displaced pets for as long as needed, it is also in great need of supplies.

Sims said the shelter needs everything from paper towels, donations of crates, carriers, to any kind of dog and cat canned food. To donate, click here.

