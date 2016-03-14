Tips for filing an insurance claim after flooding

If you are recovering from storm damage and flooding, there are some things to know before you file an insurance claim.

Joe Woods, vice president of state government affairs for the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America, said it is important to remember general homeowners insurance does not cover flooding.

Woods said homeowners must have flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program to be covered for damage from rising water.

Water damage is only covered by typical homeowners insurance if it enters a home from something like a roof leak.

However, Woods said cars may be covered if drivers have comprehensive coverage.

"You know a lot of folks don't realize that they've got flood insurance on their cars through their comprehensive coverage," Woods said. "If they just carry a simple liability policy, that wouldn't cover flood on their vehicles."

Woods also said it is essential to document and take pictures of any damage before you file an insurance claim,

