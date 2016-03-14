Where is your closest river flood gauge? - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Where is your closest river flood gauge?

By Patrick Bigbie, Meteorologist
Photo Credit: NWS. Use this graphic to find your closet river gauge.
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

River level gauges are few and far between. The reason for this is because they have to be mounted to a sturdy object. Usually, that winds up being a bridge. So where is your closest river level gauge? Here is a list of all of the gauges in our viewing area.

Leaf River:

Collins

Hattiesburg / Petal

McClain

New Augusta (Observation Only)

Tallahala Creek:

Waldrup (Observation Only)

Laurel

Runnelstown

Bouie Creek:

Maybank

Hattiesburg (observation Only)

Pearl River:

Monticello

Columbia

Bogalusa

Chickasawhay River:

Enterprise

Shubuta

Waynesboro

Pascagoula River:

Merrill

Black Creek:

Brooklyn

Okatoma:

Sanford (Observation Only)


