Where is your closest river flood gauge?

River level gauges are few and far between. The reason for this is because they have to be mounted to a sturdy object. Usually, that winds up being a bridge. So where is your closest river level gauge? Here is a list of all of the gauges in our viewing area.
Leaf River:
Collins
Hattiesburg / Petal
McClain
New Augusta (Observation Only)
Tallahala Creek:
Waldrup (Observation Only)
Laurel
Runnelstown
Bouie Creek:
Maybank
Hattiesburg (observation Only)
Pearl River:
Monticello
Columbia
Bogalusa
Chickasawhay River:
Enterprise
Shubuta
Waynesboro
Pascagoula River:
Merrill
Black Creek:
Brooklyn
Okatoma:
Sanford (Observation Only)
