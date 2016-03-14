Forecast: Warm and dry weather expected for the next few days.

Becoming sunny today with highs in the lower 80s.

Clear and cooler tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunny and quite warm on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Next chance for rain returns for Wednesday through Saturday.

