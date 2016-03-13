Greene County McLain school will be closed Monday - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Greene County McLain school will be closed Monday

GREENE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

This is a media release from Greene County School District.

High amounts of flooding and road closures in the McLain area will result in school closure. 

McLain School will be closed tomorrow, Monday, March 14th. However, all other Greene County schools will operate as regularly scheduled. 

A decision about Tuesday will be made tomorrow evening.

