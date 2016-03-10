Forecast: Heavy rains expected for the next several days

Good morning everyone!

It appears that we have a marginal risk for some severe weather in the Pine Belt mainly this afternoon but the biggest threat to our area will be heavy rain.

Over the next few days some areas could receive 4 to 8 inches of rain with possibly even higher amounts.

The weather system that is causing all of the problems is a very slow moving one but hopefully we be out of the area by Sunday.

We will keep you informed on all weather watches and warnings that may be issued.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather