Traffic stop nets more than $2 million in cocaine

A traffic stop in Wayne County nets more than $2.5 million in cocaine Wednesday.

Wayne County authorities said the drugs were found inside a water heater and containers in the back of a pick-up truck during a safety checkpoint on Strengthford Myrick Road .

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said two suspects, male and female, are in custody.

Sheriff Ashley said the drug bust was a joint effort with the Jones County Sheriff Department.

“This is clearly getting drugs off the street in Wayne County,” Ashley said.

