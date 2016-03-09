Forecast: Rain chances increasing for the Pine Belt.

Good morning everyone.

Quite a complicated forecast is on tap for the next several days.

Today we will go with a 30% chance for a few showers and possible a thunderstorm with highs in the upper 70s.

It will also be breezy today with SE winds at 10-25 mph.

Heavy rain is likely in the area Thursday into Saturday. Although some severe weather can't be ruled out it appears the main threat will be the heavy rain but we will continue to watch the situation closely.

If we are lucky it appears drier weather will return by Sunday. Stay tuned!

