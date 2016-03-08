Myrlie Evers-Williams gives lecture at USM - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Myrlie Evers-Williams gives lecture at USM

Photo Credit: WDAM Civil Rights Activist Myrlie Evers-Williams gives lectures at USM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A huge crowd gathered at the Bennett auditorium on the campus of USM Tuesday to hear a lecture from civil rits activist Myrlie Evers-Williams.

Williams began her speech talking about the dark days of racial inequality as well as the death and legacy of her late husband, Medgar Evers.

Williams told the audience that everyone should take stand for justice, equality and what is right.

Williams also also spoke on women's empowerment, politics and the importance of voting.

She recently endorsed Hillary Clinton, but her brother-in-law, Charles Evers endorsed Donald Trump, and said he doesn’t feel that a woman should be president.

Williams disagreed with that notion during her lecture.

“Women think for themselves, and they act on their own, and they are qualified to do that and they are qualified to run for office too, because so many of us over the years fought for the right for them to be able to do that,” Williams said.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.

