Foreign material found in chicken at Wayne Farms in Laurel

breaking

Foreign material found in chicken at Wayne Farms in Laurel

Foreign material found in birds at Wayne Farms in Laurel.
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

A federal investigation is underway at Wayne Farms in Laurel after foreign material was discovered in chicken on one of its lines on March 4.

Wayne Farms Representative Frank Singleton said it was the beginning of the second shift when the material was discovered, and as a result, production was put on hold for further investigation.

Wayne Farms is working with the USDA Office of Inspector General Investigative Division to determine what the product is and to determine if this incident was a deliberate act, officials said.

Production has continued at Wayne Farms, while the chicken is being inspected, and there is no safety concern to the general public, officials said.

Singleton said USDA inspectors are always on sight at the facility, and that is how the foreign material was discovered.

