Forecast: Rain chances to slowly increase.

Clouds will increase across the area today. There is a slight chance for seeing an afternoon shower but not likely. It will also be breezy today with highs in the upper 70s.

The forecast problem for the rest of the week is a very slow moving weather system coming in from the west. Rain chances should gradually increase day by day through Friday. Some of the rain is likely to be very heavy.

We will continue to track the system for you and keep you up to date.

Better weather should return by Sunday and Monday.

