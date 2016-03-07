Hattiesburg Council discusses possible changes to parade ordinan - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg Council discusses possible changes to parade ordinance

Council members discuss possible changes to Hattiesburg's parade ordinance. Council members discuss possible changes to Hattiesburg's parade ordinance.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

During the agenda setting meeting for the Hattiesburg City Council Monday, members discussed possible changes to the city’s parade ordinance.

This follows an incident where inappropriate candy was thrown from a float during the Halloween parade last year.

Council President Kim Bradley said they want to create a safe atmosphere for parade goers.

“We want something that people can go and enjoy themselves, but be safe,” Bradley said.

City leaders have been working with the Hattiesburg Police Department to create new rules and regulations.

“They are our public safety officers, they are here to protect the people, and we cannot create an environment where someone is going to get hurt,” Bradley explained.

Bradley said anyone caught breaking the rules at parades will pay the consequences.

“If they are found out, they will not be allowed to participate, and probably some sort of ban for a period of time,” Bradley added.

Bradley said the parade ordinance will be on next month’s agenda.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Former Gov. Barbour arrested with loaded handgun at security checkpoint in airport

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:46 PM EST2018-01-30 22:46:14 GMT
    Source: WLBT archivesSource: WLBT archives

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

    On the morning of January 2, Barbour was boarding a flight from Jackson to Washington. He told the Associated Press he forgot he was carrying the gun, which he had put in his briefcase after an assistant removed it from his car days earlier.

    More >>

  • Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-01-30 22:39:34 GMT
    According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

    The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

    More >>

  • Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-30 22:19:18 GMT
    According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>

    Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly