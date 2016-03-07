Hattiesburg Council discusses possible changes to parade ordinance

Council members discuss possible changes to Hattiesburg's parade ordinance.

During the agenda setting meeting for the Hattiesburg City Council Monday, members discussed possible changes to the city’s parade ordinance.

This follows an incident where inappropriate candy was thrown from a float during the Halloween parade last year.

Council President Kim Bradley said they want to create a safe atmosphere for parade goers.

“We want something that people can go and enjoy themselves, but be safe,” Bradley said.

City leaders have been working with the Hattiesburg Police Department to create new rules and regulations.

“They are our public safety officers, they are here to protect the people, and we cannot create an environment where someone is going to get hurt,” Bradley explained.

Bradley said anyone caught breaking the rules at parades will pay the consequences.

“If they are found out, they will not be allowed to participate, and probably some sort of ban for a period of time,” Bradley added.

Bradley said the parade ordinance will be on next month’s agenda.

