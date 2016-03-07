Forecast: Nice day ahead but heavy rains or on the way.

Another mostly sunny day is on tap for the Pine Belt with highs in the upper 70s.

Changes in our weather will occur this week.

As we head into Wednesday and beyond there appears to be the threat of possible severe weather and heavy, possibly flooding, rains.

We will continue to watch the situation carefully.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather