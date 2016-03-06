IHOP National Pancake Day

This is a press release from IHOP.

Since beginning its National Pancake Day celebration in 2006, IHOP restaurants have raised nearly $20 million to support charities in the communities in which they operate. On March 8, 2016, from 7 AM to 7 PM, guests from around the world will celebrate the eleventh annual National Pancake Day at participating IHOP restaurants and enjoy one free short stack of Buttermilk pancakes*. In return for the free pancakes, guests will be asked to consider leaving a donation for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals© or other designated local charities. IHOP’s goal this year is $3.5 million for charity!

