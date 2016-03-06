FOODIE: Barbeque brown sugar ribs

Tasty is at it again with something so mouthwatering delicious, it’s just irresistible. This rib recipe brings brown sugar and barbeque sauce together in the tastiest ways. Grab your slow cooker, favorite slab and create the dinner of a lifetime.

Ingredients:

2 cups of bbq sauce

1/4 cup of brown sugar

4 Tbsp. of cider vinegar

3 tsp of oregano

1 tsp of Worcestershire sauce

1 Tbsp. of cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp. of chili powder

3 lbs of baby back ribs

salt & pepper

Directions:

Combine bbq sauce, brown sugar, cider vinegar, oregano, Worcestershire sauce, cayenne pepper and chili powder in a small bowl.

Salt and pepper the ribs. Place ribs in slow cooker, cover in sauce. Cook low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours.

After the ribs are done, spoon the bbq sauce in the slow cooker over the ribs before removing. Cut the ribs, serve with bbq sauce. Enjoy!

