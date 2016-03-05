This is what happens when burrito meets sushi

The first sushi burrito of New York City has made it’s way to the mainstream food culture.

INSIDER goes deep through each dedicated layer of protein, vegetables, fruits, and ‘good’ carbs – making it one of the most healthy fast food alternatives.

Most importantly, it's packed with ingredients that does not contain bloating additives.

“I don’t feel bloated or anything, I think it’s perfect for after a workout.”, says one man in the video,

Wait, it gets better – you don’t have to travel to New York to try one. There are plenty of sushi restaurants that sells their own version of sushi burritos across the country.

For more insight on sushi burritos, check out www.pokeworks.com

