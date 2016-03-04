Forecast: Great weekend ahead!

After any early morning fog expect a sunny and nice day with highs in the mid 60s.

Mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 40s.

Sunny and very nice on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 40s.

