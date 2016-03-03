Purvis school officials continue investigation into racist social media threats

Lamar County school officials said the two cell phones confiscated following an investigation into racist social media threats directed at several students did not reveal any evidence related to the inappropriate Instagram posts.

Director of Public Safety, Steve Rosser said the cell phones were forensically examined by agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

Rosser said the posts on the Instagram account were deleted the same morning that their investigation began.

WDAM spoke to a parent whose son was allegedly targeted in the social media posts. She said she never heard anything back from school officials, so she decided to remove her son from the school district.

Rosser said any parents who have any questions can call the district at any time with their concerns.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.