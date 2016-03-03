Did you see these unique clouds across Hattiesburg? - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Did you see these unique clouds across Hattiesburg?

By Patrick Bigbie, Meteorologist
Connect
Photo credit: Viewer submitted photo Photo credit: Viewer submitted photo
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Did you see the unique clouds this morning?

They are called Undulatus Asperatus clouds. The name translates to “roughness” and they’re technically not an official cloud type... yet.

According to the National Weather Service, the clouds are most closely related to Undulatus clouds. Although they appear dark and storm-like, they tend to dissipate without a storm forming. The ominous-looking clouds have been particularly common in the Plains states of the United States, often during the morning or midday hours following convective thunderstorm activity. As of June 2009 the Royal Meteorological Society is gathering evidence of the type of weather patterns in which Undulatus Asperatus clouds appear, so as to study how they form and decide whether they are distinct from other Undulatus clouds.

SLIDESHOW: Undulatus Apseratus clouds in Hattiesburg. 

They are formed by turbulence in the atmosphere. This is the same turbulence that causes a bumpy ride in an airplane, just at a lower level in the atmosphere. As the air blows up and down, it sculpts the bottom of the clouds, creating the wave like appearance.

Think of it as if you and a friend are flapping a blanket or bed sheet up and down. The fabric goes up and down creating waves in the material.

It may look like the end of the world is coming, but rest assured, it’s just another sign of how awesome the atmosphere really is!

Did you have any photos of these clouds? Send them to pics@wdam.com. 

Copyright WDAM 2016. All rights reserved. 

