Forecast: Keep an umbrella handy today.

Good morning everyone!

Keep an umbrella handy today as we expect showers and thunderstorms in the area for much of the day with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

That system moves out this evening but fog may develop overnight with lows in the 40s.

Friday into the weekend looks great with nice temps and no rain.

Next week may turn quite active in the weather. Stay tuned!

